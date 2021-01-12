Windy with overnight temps in the 20s

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Pretty quiet overnight although winds are coming in with a little bit of gusto! Expect temperatures to dip into the mid-20s which is pretty standard this time of the year.

Maps in motion show the storm track south of the Ohio Valley with fairly inactive weather going into the latter part of the week.

Maps in Motion

Are you ready for more January sunshine? Our great weather continues! Basically every day will consist of this: Intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day, and highs in the upper 30s with milder temps starting midweek.

