Windy with a chance for storms on Friday, temps will start to drop

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Showers and thunderstorms are nearing. Some storms may become strong to severe early Friday with damaging winds being the main concern.

The SPC has us under a ‘marginal’ risk. This also applies to the late-morning and early-afternoon hours of Friday as the cold front blasts through.

We continue to watch our area creeks, rivers and streams for flooding. As of Thursday morning, a FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Killbuck and Nimishillen Creek for minor flooding. More rain on the way, around an additional 0.50″ for most.

Following our unsettled warm-up, temperatures will tumble. A chilly, but sun-filled weekend is on tap!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: