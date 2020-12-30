Windy overnight with rain developing

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As 2020 comes to an end, a couple of fairly minor weather systems will affect the Greater Cleveland area. Temperatures will range from the 40s to near 50° and then drop into the 30s for highs.

It was great to see some sunshine Tuesday even though temps barely made it to the freezing mark. Fortunately, winds were fairly quiet which produced little wind chill. Lovely timelapse shots from Great Lakes Science Center and West Geauga High School show the sun breaking out.

Timelapse

Tuesday night is the night of the full “Long Night” moon.

Full Long Night Moon of December

A few snow showers along a warm front will swing by overnight even as winds begin to howl at around 35 mph. Rain showers are expected to develop with the frontal package as highs top out in the mid-40s. Here’s a look at the maps in motion as the next system approaches.

Maps in Motion

Wednesday Wind Gusts

Rain Futurecast

For New Year’s Eve, a few morning snow showers south will lend way to a dry day overall. On New Year’s Day, we are expecting rain as temps climb ~50F.

The first weekend of 2021 looks fairly quiet with a little wintry mix of rain and snow, but any precip that falls is expected to be light with little geographical coverage. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

