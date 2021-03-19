Windy, cool, and sunny to start the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rain has ended across the area with clearing skies and gusty winds.

Expect winds to stay high throughout the day with gusts between 25-30 mph in the afternoon.

The wind advisory expired early in Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will vary once again on Friday but thankfully joined by sunshine… mid-30s north to mid-40s south.

A pleasant string of warmer days will kick into high gear late this weekend into next week!

Spring officially arrives tomorrow!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

