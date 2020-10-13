Windy, brisk start to the day; mostly sunny and 60s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The rain is gone and the wind is picking up.
Tuesday morning may feel a bit brisk.
Temperatures are in the 50s but the wind gusts are up to 30 mph in some places.
The winds will die down for a pleasant day.
It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
