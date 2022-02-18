Wind advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A wind advisory goes into effect early Saturday morning for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in effect for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Expect 20 to 30 mph west winds with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Due to those gusty winds, tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

A weak clipper front passes by Saturday morning. The timing on general snowfall is between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Accumulations are between a coating to a quick inch.

Although the first half of the weekend will feature more cloud cover, some snow showers and cold temperatures, the second half of the weekend features sun and milder temperatures.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: