(WJW) — The High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service has increased predictions of wind gusts to 65 mph.

The NWS in Cleveland has also issued a Wind Chill Advisory starting at midnight tonight until 4 p.m. Sunday for wind chills to -15.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga and Lake Counties, and the Ashtabula County lakeshore until 1 a.m. Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of Northeast Ohio until 1 a.m. Sunday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of NE Ohio starting at midnight tonight through 4 p.m. Sunday for wind chills to -15.

Snow showers Saturday highs in the upper 20s with little to no accumulating snow.

Sunday and Monday, local lake effect snow showers MAINLY ALONG THE SHORELINE. Most areas will see light accumulation but the snow belt especially along the shoreline is likely to see higher totals

