WATCH LIVE: Winds whipping up with some rain, snow showers

(WJW) — Temperatures are dropping into the lower 40s today. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph with a few lake-driven rain/snow showers in the higher terrain east. The blustery conditions persist through most of the day.

**Watch the waves crashing on Lake Erie in the video, above**

A weak system will dive into NE Ohio Wednesday evening rain/snow/mix shower in spots.

Thursday features yet another bonafide weather system (#2) which will include showers, the steadiest occurring during the afternoon and evening hours.

Yet another ‘stubborn’ system (system #3) is showing signs of affecting us on Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers. Don’t expect a lot of sunshine this weekend. Winds will increase.

**Weather updates**