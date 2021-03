CLEVELAND (WJW) — Changes start early Sunday morning with rain, even thunder, arriving between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Heavy rain and gusty winds possible with the first round in the morning. We’ll start the day in the upper 50’s followed by cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and scattered showers in the afternoon.

A few warm days will be around next week before temperatures trend colder Thursday and Friday prior to Easter weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: