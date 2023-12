(WJW) – Sunshine returns! Wind gusts 25-30 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, closer to normal. The breeze will make it feel cooler, but beyond that a really nice day.

A weak front moves in on Wednesday, and a somewhat stronger front on Sunday.

Otherwise, this week looks very quiet.

Temperatures this week stay near/slightly above normal through the weekend.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

