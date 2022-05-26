CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking a line of thunderstorms, some that could be severe, that will move through Thursday evening.

We’ll start out mild and muggy with a few light showers around this morning. Partly sunny, then clouds and humidity increase.

Storms could fire up around 5 p.m.

A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good part of The Buckeye State in a “slight risk” for severe weather Thursday.

Showers will continue into Friday with a drier & warmer weekend

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning. Temps well into the 80s! Get those pools open!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

