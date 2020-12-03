Winds chills in the teens overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A cold night ahead of us! With a clear sky anticipated tonight combined with the snow on the ground, temps are going to drop into the low and mid 20’s. The snowstorm Tuesday was impressive and left a deep snowpack in many places.
The final tallies are in! Check out our snowbelt communities!
Cities outside of the snowbelt managed to get significant totals too!
Wind chills are going to be a factor tonight into tomorrow morning. It’ll feel more like the teens!
Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will struggle to reach the low 40’s.
A couple of small clipper-like systems this weekend will support a few light snow showers trailed by brief stints of lake effect. No major accumulations expected. Colder than average temperatures stick around through next week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
