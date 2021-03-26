Wind gusts up to 55mph through noon as line of thunderstorms moves through

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – High winds started this morning with peak with gusts above 45-55 mph predawn through the mid-morning Friday

The High Wind Warning is in effect through noon.

It could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles due to powerful wind gusts.

There will also likely be power outages in the morning.

The High Wind Warning and Watches are for Ashland, Ashtabula, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Ottawa counties.

After that, temperatures will cool off Friday with temps falling into the low/mid 50’s.

Pick day of the weekend is Saturday.

