Wind gusts up to 50 mph; steady rain from sunrise to sunset

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Advisory through tomorrow morning.
All of us will experience steady and at times heavy rain throughout the day.
Here’s how it’s going to happen:
- Higher coverage of rain will affect us starting at sunrise and continuing into late Thursday afternoon.
- The heaviest period of rain will be between 7 am and 2 pm
- The rain will slowly end this evening
- A light spotty mix may kick up before the weather system moves out
- The Wind Advisory is through 4 a.m. Friday for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties
- These areas will see northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
Click here for more details on the Wind Advisory
- Rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2-1″ for many neighborhoods.
- 1/4-1/2″ amounts further northeast into Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.
- High winds late tonight across western areas. High winds (gusts to 40-50) shift east throughout the day Thursday.
Temperatures will take a dive tonight.
Friday, we’ll wake up to temps in the 20s.
Spring officially arrives this Saturday!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Click here for updates from the FOX 8 Weather Team throughout the day