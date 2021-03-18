Wind gusts up to 50 mph; steady rain from sunrise to sunset

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Advisory through tomorrow morning.

All of us will experience steady and at times heavy rain throughout the day.

Here’s how it’s going to happen:

Higher coverage of rain will affect us starting at sunrise and continuing into late Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest period of rain will be between 7 am and 2 pm

The rain will slowly end this evening

A light spotty mix may kick up before the weather system moves out

The Wind Advisory is through 4 a.m. Friday for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties

Rainfall amounts will exceed 1/2-1″ for many neighborhoods.

1/4-1/2″ amounts further northeast into Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

High winds late tonight across western areas. High winds (gusts to 40-50) shift east throughout the day Thursday.

Temperatures will take a dive tonight.

Friday, we’ll wake up to temps in the 20s.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

