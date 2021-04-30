Wind gusts up to 30 mph with brief showers; Freeze Watch for some

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Freeze Watch in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

It’s from 1 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties.

More info on the Freeze Watch here.

A few leftover sprinkles and spritzes, but other than that it’s looking drier and more clear.

Friday: Lingering localized lake showers are likely. Small coverage between noon and 3 pm. Cooler.

The wind is going to be a big factor though. Wind gusts will pop over 30 mph.

The weekend is looking beautiful! Plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming nicely.

Next week looks unsettled. The highest chance of spring showers will be on Monday and the 2nd half of Wednesday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast