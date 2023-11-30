(WJW) – Thursday will be milder with temperatures in the 40s — some spots near 50°!

We’ll see a good mix of sun and clouds with breezy to gusty winds, up to 30 miles per hour, so it may still feel chilly for some.

Snow continues to melt. We then look to rain showers Friday starting in the morning and sticking with us most of the day.

How much rain to expect:

The active pattern continues late this weekend/early next week.

Next week: Another round of cold then a period of “milder” air which should last around 5 days starting Dec. 7

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.