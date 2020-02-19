Wind chills in the single digits; Temps climb later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A quiet, seasonably chilly night is in store for Greater Cleveland. Temps will be in the 20s overnight and Wednesday morning with wind chills in the single digits at times through Thursday.

A brief period of cold Wednesday through Thursday before temperatures climb above normal. We’re watching the mid-west cold next week. There’s a good possibility of this cold traversing east around the end of the month. Check out how cold it will be during bus stop time Thursday morning—>

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: