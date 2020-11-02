Wind chills in the 20s with pockets of lake effect; warm and sunny the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some people are still seeing icy conditions Monday with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

It won’t last, but it is causing some trouble on the roads.

Another thing that might cause you problems driving is the wind.

We’re under a Wind Advisory through 7 a.m. with gusts up to 50 mph.

This affects Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Erie, Lake, Lorain, and Ottawa counties.

They’re seeing sustained winds around 25 mph which has also caused a lot of outages.

Ashtabula County remains under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 a.m. with the chance for additional snowfall and gusts up to 45 mph.

Other areas are seeing a little lake effect Monday, but the bands are weakening.

We will see some sunshine later today, but temperatures will remain in the low 40s.

Election Day will see great weather, and a warmup is on the way.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

