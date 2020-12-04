Wind chills in the 20s this morning; 40s and cloudy this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wind chills will be in the 20s as you head out the door this morning.

We’re expecting more cloudy than sun, but temperatures will climb into the 40s.

A weak cold front moves in Friday night.

It will bring a slight chance of a wintry mix to light snow showers overnight.

A couple of small clipper-like systems this weekend will support a few light snow showers trailed by brief stints of lake effect.

Little to no accumulation anticipated. Colder than average temperatures stick around through next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: