CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A cold front is kicking up rain and light lake effect showers.

It’s more about the COLD than the snow risk. Highs will not get out of the mid-’30s even with breaks of sunshine anticipated outside of our lake effect communities. Bundle up!

High pressure builds in Tuesday bringing more sunshine.

We’ll have a brief warm-up for Thanksgiving.

Then we’re back on snow watch.

It will be cold enough for any accumulation to stick.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

