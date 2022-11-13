CLEVELAND (WJW) — Brrr! The winter-like weekend continues as our lake effect snow machine kicked on bringing snow showers to our snowbelt region throughout the day Sunday.

We’re waking up to temperatures in the low 30s but feeling 5-10 degrees colder with the breeze.

Accumulations look to be minimal at this time. We know our snowbelt communities can handle 2-4″! Outside of the primary snowbelt little to no accumulation anticipated.

Pattern flip! We go from ABOVE average temps to BELOW. Locate your winter gear, you’re going to need it in the week ahead.

Watching for another potential wintry mix mid week bringing the chance for a wintry mix Tuesday into Wednesday with another round of lake effect snow showers Thursday.

Stay tuned for any updates with this next system.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: