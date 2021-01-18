Wind chills in the 20s; scattered snow showers stick around throughout the day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures dipped below freezing overnight with wind chills in the low 20s.

Watch out for slick spots & possible black ice.

Around 1″ for most with isolated higher amounts up to 2″ in the snowbelt by Monday morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue through MLK Day. Here’s the snowfall forecast through 7PM.

The primary snow belt could get several inches as we transition to lake effect.

Periods of lake effect snow will continue through Tuesday.

Communities along the I-90 corridor out east could see the most. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Lake Erie is wide open for business… ice coverage…0%!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: