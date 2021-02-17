Wind chills below zero this morning; many schools closed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – People in Northeast Ohio are waking up from the coldest night we’ve seen in more than 2 years.

Real temperatures are in the single digits, but most everyone feels like it is below zero.

There will be breaks of sun throughout the day.

The next system to watch is Thursday/Friday. This 2nd panhandle hook this week is likely bringing another general snowfall albeit not as significant. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Indications we will see a break from the cold the last week of February. Perhaps our first 40-degree day in almost a month!

