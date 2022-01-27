Wind chills -15 below for some; how long it will last

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are well below zero this morning across 50% of the area.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for a big portion of Northeast Ohio for temperatures that will feel like -15 below.

Counties under the advisory include Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Sandusky, Stark, Summit and Trumbull.

It’s in effect until 11 a.m.

A weak front approaches this afternoon.

A few on and off snow showers will develop with light accumulations.

The latest snow forecast by noon Friday:

Another blast of bitter cold this weekend. Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average! Finally, on Groundhog’s Day, we warm above 30! I wonder what the rodent thinks about that fact?

