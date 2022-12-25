Editor’s note: The previously aired video above details the forecast given on Christmas Eve.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Ashtabula and Lake counties until 7 p.m. on Christmas Day. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are possible along with 45 mph winds.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect until noon. Wind chills could still reach 20 below zero.

BUNDLE UP! Christmas the pick day of your holiday weekend as winds gradually calm down and temperatures climb a bit.

The worst is behind us! Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:

Additional snowfall of a 2-5+″ is possible for our lakeshore communities in Lake and Ashtabula counties through Sunday evening.

Christmas weather history:

Overall this will be the coldest Christmas Day (for the US) since 2000

Coldest Christmas Day years under 20 degrees (high temperature)

1983: 1°

1985: 11°

1980: 13°

2004, 2000, 1968: 18°

Coldest Christmas Day minimum temperature: -10° (1983)

Last Christmas with wind chill under -10° was 2004 (-14)

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here's the latest 8-Day Forecast:




