(WJW) — Winds will continue to be gusty this afternoon. Temps are around 20 degrees and wind chills are climbing to in the single digits!

Today is quiet before another round of snow showers develops early Thursday morning.

Coldest wind chills thus far this winter:

Here are the lowest wind chills ever in Cleveland:

The next chance for snow will be Thursday. It could make for a slippery morning commute! 1-3″ possible in our northern communities, mainly in the primary snowbelt with a dusting to 1″ for most throughout the day.

Friday more widespread snow showers, turning Lake effect. Several inches are expected for some so stay tuned for totals!

Some could be shoveling 6″+ by the weekend. Drier Sunday and early next week with rain showers by midweek next week.

Cold lasts until early next week. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.