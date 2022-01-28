Wind chill advisory brings cold start to the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A wind chill advisory will be in effect across Northeast Ohio from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The impacted counties include Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne.

Wind chills are expected to be as cold as 10 to 15 degrees below zero in some local areas.

To better protect yourself from the elements, make sure to wear appropriate clothes, hats and gloves if traveling outside.

There’s another blast of bitter cold this weekend. Temperatures remain about 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Finally, on Groundhog Day, we warm above 30.