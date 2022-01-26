Wind chill advisory bringing frigid night across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A wind chill advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thursday for many counties across Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

Wind chills can be as cold as 15 degrees below zero at times. Everyone should bundle up if they have to go outside to prevent hypothermia.

Expect another round of widespread snow showers with an arctic front late Thursday into Friday. Most areas will receive around 1″ with locally higher amounts once lake effect kicks in on Friday.

There will be another blast of bitter cold this weekend. Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average Finally, on Groundhog Day, we warm above 30.