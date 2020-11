CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will climb in the 50s today, but the big story is the wind.

Portions of Northeast Ohio are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The advisory is for Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties.

According to the National Weather Service, these areas could see wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Highs will top out just below 60 degrees.

Warmer tomorrow but the wind will stick around.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

