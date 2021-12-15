Wind advisory starting Wednesday night; Showers expected

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Medina, Richland and Ashland counties. The National Weather Service said there will be winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The pinnacle of the warmth will be Thursday as highs climb to ~60°. Winds will gain intensity, especially Thursday afternoon.

Chronology of the rain over the next 2 days:

Line of showers Thursday commencing PM…windy (70% coverage)

Dry and sunny to start Friday. Showers spread north Friday evening/Saturday

Get ready for a temperature drop as we dive into the 40s on Friday.

Christmas week: Temperatures will be dipping into the 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet though.