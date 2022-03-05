Wind advisory: Spring weather brings gusts up to 45 mph; Temps climbing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spring weather is arriving in Northeast Ohio this weekend and so is the wind.

A wind advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday in these counties: Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky and Wayne.

Southwest winds will reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Power outages can be expected.

It’s a spring fling; Highs in the mid-60s with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. Those in the west of our viewing area could reach 70°. Saturday is our pick day of the weekend as Sunday will be pretty windy.

The chance for rain ramps back up again as we get into the second half of the weekend and into early next week. The first round could include showers early Sunday morning.

The next round comes on Monday where 1-2″ are possible across the Buckeye state and temperatures tumble yet again.

