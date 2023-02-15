CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wind advisory has been issued in Northeast Ohio until 4 p.m. Wednesday with 25 mph winds and gusts that could reach 45 mph.

Gusts could cause some broken tree branches and possible power outages.

Sun returns with temperatures in to the mid 60s. Spotty showers this morning will move out quick.

Temps on Wednesday make a run for record high on Feb. 15. The record stands at 67° set in 1954.

Here’s a historical breakdown of February 60s and 70s:

Rain develops Thursday morning/noon with afternoon breaks. High temps in the mid 50s; cooler along the lake.

As the cold front approaches later in the day another line of showers/storms is expected between 6 and 9 p.m. dropping temps into the 20s overnight and into Friday.

Thursday a Slight Risk is in place for parts of our area for the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Damaging, gusty winds will be the main threat.

Colder Friday with several streaks of scattered lake effect snow Friday/Friday night as temperatures. Some small accumulations.

It’s going to feel COLDER too! Wind chills in the teens all day long on Friday. A 24-36-Hour window of cold before another round of above average temps on the way next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.