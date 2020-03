CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will continue to be breezy this evening! A WIND ADVISORY is in effect now through 8 p.m. Sustained winds are out of the southwest at 20-30 gusting 40-50 mph.

Here is the evening forecast:

Tomorrow starts off cooler, cloudy with spotty showers. Scattered showers develop mainly after 2 p.m. Temperatures staying in the 40s.

Here is the forecast for tomorrow:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: