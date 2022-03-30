CLEVELAND (WJW)– A wind advisory will be in effect for several Ohio counties Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Summit, Portage and Stark counties from midnight to 2 p.m. Thursday. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Sandusky, Erie, Lorain Huron, Medina, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Holmes counties from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Sound winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

For the rest of the Wednesday, a cold front heads our way with showers and embedded thunder possible late.

On Thursday, temperatures drop from 60 in the morning to 50 in the afternoon.