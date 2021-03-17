Wind advisory issued for some Northeast Ohio counties; 50 mph wind gusts expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wind advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory includes Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties.

It goes into effect on Thursday at noon and lasts until 4 a.m. Friday.

20-30 mph northeast winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The National Weather Service says gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some areas may experience power outages.

Citizens are encouraged to take extra precautions while driving and to secure outdoor objects.