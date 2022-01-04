Wind advisory issued for much of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wind advisory has been issued for many counties in Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service Cleveland said the advisory starts Wednesday at 7 a.m. and lasts through 10 p.m., with winds expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour.

The affected counties are as follows: Ashland, Ashtabula (Lakeshore), Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.

Residents in those areas are asked to use extreme caution while driving or going outside. Tree branches may fall and cause damage and power outages may occur.