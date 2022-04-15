CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wind advisory has been issued in Northeast Ohio from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Another front approaches Friday with a few on and off showers especially north and west. Small coverage, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies and breezy. Temperatures are seasonable, in the lower 60s.

There is a better chance for showers Friday night (south) into early Saturday morning…temps cooler.

There’s a chance a spotty shower could drift in off the lake during the opening day game.

Cooler air will head our way into Easter weekend. The best day for an Easter egg hunt-is Saturday.

Temperatures will trend slowly milder around April 23-25.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: