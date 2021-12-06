Wind advisory in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties; light snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A wind advisory is in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties now through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

We’ll see west winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph so be safe out there. The advisory is for Ashtabula lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Lorain counties.

Temperatures, which started in the 50s Monday morning, have dropped into the 30s. Scattered lake effect will begin this evening/tonight moving west to east.

Temps stay in the 30s through Wednesday with some light snow Wednesday morning. Next chance of precipitation (rain) will be Friday/Saturday. Temps rise into the 50s with another cool down Sunday-Monday of next week.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: