Wind advisory issued for Thursday with temps in the high 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warm up is headed our way later this week along with the continuation of sunshine!
Temperatures will be ranging 5-10° warmer than average as we head into the weekend with a small cool-down early Thanksgiving week.
A wind advisory is active for several counties in Northeast Ohio beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Chances of rain go up Sunday into early Monday…
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
