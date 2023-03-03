CLEVELAND (WJW) – The rain continue tonight with the chance for a few non-severe thunderstorms. As an area of low pressure moves in, the winds will start to increase with 40-50 mph gusts.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for some and will last into the late hours of Friday night.

Winds will become quite gusty, so a WIND ADVISORY is in effect for some until 9am Saturday morning.

Steady to heavy rain will continue through most of the night, up until midnight, this will cause some minor flooding and ponding on the roads.

Wind increase out of east late afternoon sustained at 15-25 MPH. Winds will be gusty through the day with average wind gusts between 40-50 MPH.

Temps in the low to mid 40s in the afternoon could spike to 50 briefly in the evening.

There’s chance of a wintry mix as it exits, otherwise a few light snow showers and flurries around early Saturday. Little to no accumulation expected. No significant snow for us. The bullseye is from Chicago to Detroit.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd!

