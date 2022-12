CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, a few light, scattered showers but the heaviest of the rain isn’t expected until late tonight. Temperatures will slightly rise through the overnight as we sit in the 40s and 50s.

A wind advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio from Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 1 p.m.

Winds will be gusty, up to 30 to 40 mph at times for most, but some isolated 50 mph gusts are possible.

The heaviest of the rain will occur as we are sleeping, but a final band of light rain will move in early in the morning with the cold front.



This will drop temperatures drastically as we fall from the 50s into the 30s during the afternoon. Staying pretty gusty.

