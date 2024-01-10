(WJW) — A Wind Advisory remains in effect for many Northeast Ohio counties until 7 p.m. on Wednesday across Cuyahoga, Lake and coastal Ashtabula Counties.

Winds will continue to gust through the early evening but should subside by late evening into the late evening and overnight. Winds will come back up tomorrow but won’t be as gusty. They’ll top out and 30 mph gusts.

Pockets of light rain and spotty rain/snow showers with temperatures in the mid-30s this evening. Most of us will be dry and anything that falls will not accumulate.

Tomorrow, scattered snow showers along a weak front early in the day. Little to no accumulation.

A stronger system arrives on Friday!

Active SW to NE storm track continues as the next system arrives Friday and Saturday. Starts out as snow late afternoon Friday then all rain by early evening. Here’s what you can expect:

Temps will rise into the low 40s by 7 p.m. Friday changing the slushy mix to rain. Winds strengthen Friday night. This storm system will be the strongest of the season thus far! Stay tuned for more information and updates. Yet another system arrives Monday bringing with it more snow and a bitter blast of arctic air!

Overall Forecast Timeline for this week:

Today – Spotty drizzle with light snow mixed/windy (small, melting accumulations)

Thursday – Flurries early then drier

Friday – PM Wintry mix to rain. Winds strengthen (50+ mph gusts late)

Saturday – Colder, falling temps with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder/lake effect (20s). Wind chills in the single digits

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.