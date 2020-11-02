Wind advisory continues, as snow comes for Northeast Ohio Sunday evening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re getting our first taste of winter. But it only last tonight. The sun will come out Monday. It’ll be cold, but we’ll see more sun than clouds over the course for the next eight days.

A wind advisory is in effect through 7 a.m. Monday. West winds sustained at 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 50 are possible, as are inland sustained winds of 15-25 MPH gusting to 35. So we’re forecasting a lot of leaves to rake in the near future.

Colder air slams into the Buckeye State and that means we reintroduce wind chills to our forecast. Once we lose daylight wind chills will dip into the low 20s. It’ll feel more like the teens overnight and Monday morning. Did you dig out your winter coat yet?

Lake effect snow showers on tap for us mainly after 3 p.m. and lingers throughout the night. How much snow? Not much and it won’t last long. Remember the ground is warm. Little to no accumulation. Around 1-inch with isolated spots upwards of 2 inches in areas shaded in purple. Nothing for our lakeshore communities and west. The snow chances end by Monday morning’s commute.

Above normal temperatures will return by the middle of next week along with sunshine. This stretch starts on Elections Day. Enjoy!

