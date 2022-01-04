Wind advisory, clipper system Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A wind advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Lorain, Erie, Sandusky, Huron, Medina, Ashland and Richland counties. A wind advisory will be in effect from noon to midnight Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.

Southwest winds from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Spotty power outages possible as well as high profile vehicles will need to be careful.

Next clipper system approaches with some spotty showers/mix late Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooling through the day, through the 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens an 20s through the day. Winds will subside Wednesday night, but still will be pretty breezy through Thursday with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

The clipper system to the north, passing by Wednesday, will give the snowbelt areas a light accumulation, along with the cold and gusty winds. An areas of low pressure moving just to the south on Thursday will provide more lake effect flurries and snow showers Thursday night to Friday morning with light accumulation. The heaviest of the snow will stay south of northeast Ohio.

Best chance for general snow will be Thursday into Friday especially across the southern half of Ohio. Information on the track of the storm is shifting it further south, so southern Ohio has the best chance of seeing any accumulation.