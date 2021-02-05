Wind advisory: Blast of cold following rain and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Today is the warmest day we’ll see for at least the next eight.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties.

It is set to expire Friday morning.

FOX 8’s end of winter forecast

Those areas could see gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind will effect everyone as the arctic air pushes into Northeast Ohio.

Maps in motion shows the storm pulling away relatively quickly this morning.

Maps in Motion

Drier but COLDER air throughout Friday. Wind gusts will reach 40+ mph!

Bitter cold air will arrive in phases. The first stint will be Friday through the entire weekend. The second will be mid-to-late week next week. We are delaying the onset of the bitterly cold air a few days as the jet stream is shifting further north.

Winds Aloft

Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Click here for more from the FOX 8 Weather Team