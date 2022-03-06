Wind advisory: Beautiful but gusty Sunday ahead; Cold front bringing wintry weather to start work week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warm and windy Sunday won’t last for long. A cold front coming this evening is bringing heavy rain then snow as temperatures drop around 30° overnight.

It will be blustery on Sunday with gusts up to 48+ mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for northern Ohio Sunday.

The chance for rain ramps back up again as we get into the second half of the weekend and into early next week. The next round comes on Monday when 1-2″ of rainfall could create flooding issues.

Winter mixes back in Monday night, as temperatures tumble yet again. Most of Northeast Ohio could see around 1″ of snow by Tuesday morning.

