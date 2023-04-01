(WJW) — A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Northeast Ohio today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be southwest winds sustained at 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph or above. Prepare for some power outages and a spring clean-up!

It will stay gusty, even as the line of rain moves out of our area. Here is a look at some of the preliminary wind gust reports:

We do have the chance for another round of showers and even a few storms Saturday late afternoon.

The first half of the day will be mild before the front moves through dropping temperatures and bringing a mix of precipitation.

Most of the morning and early afternoon will be in the 50s before temperatures fall during the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has another round of severe weather in place for Saturday afternoon. A marginal/slight (1/2 out of a scale of 5) for most counties. Scattered strong to severe supercell thunderstorms are possible.

The main threats are damaging winds and hail with the isolated risk of a tornado.

Windy, rainy & rollercoaster temps! Temperatures tumble Saturday, starting off in the upper 50’s and dropping to around 40 by the evening.

There’s the chance of lake-enhanced snow showers Saturday night. Sunday the quiet/pick day of the weekend.

Warm-up ahead! We could hit 70 next week!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

