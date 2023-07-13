CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe weather threat continues to remain well to our south, keeping us in the clear tonight!

There will be a few clouds around, but a slow clearing of our skies will take place tonight. Temperatures will be a bit more comfortable, at least compared to earlier this week, with spots dipping into the 70s and 60s.

Rain chances begin at 6 p.m. for areas south of U.S. Route 30 this evening. An isolated strong storm is possible, but not likely.

Tomorrow, we’ll wake up to some patchy fog. Sunshine will break out and temperatures will warm into the mid-80s. Rain chance are less than 10%, so we opted to keep it out of the forecast.

The next round of widespread storms arrives on Saturday, mainly after 2 p.m.

Humidity will stay high until next Tuesday.

There are no long-term signs of above normal heat AND humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: