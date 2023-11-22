(WJW) — A few sprinkles/drizzle in spots. Showers along the shoreline early this morning. These showers will fade by mid-morning. Otherwise cloudy and damp today.

Most of the area will be dry with drier weather Thursday and Friday for any Thanksgiving travels.

Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast:

Looking ahead. Friday and Saturday will be dry with sunshine. Sunday showers with a mix late then COLDER with higher chances of snow showers early next week.

Here are the forecast bullet points:

Dry Thursday through Saturday

Rain showers Sunday

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Rain/snow mix possible early next as cold looks deeper

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay with Fox8.com for the latest weather updates.