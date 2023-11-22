(WJW) — A few sprinkles/drizzle in spots. Showers along the shoreline early this morning. These showers will fade by mid-morning. Otherwise cloudy and damp today.
Most of the area will be dry with drier weather Thursday and Friday for any Thanksgiving travels.
Here’s your Thanksgiving forecast:
Looking ahead. Friday and Saturday will be dry with sunshine. Sunday showers with a mix late then COLDER with higher chances of snow showers early next week.
Here are the forecast bullet points:
- Dry Thursday through Saturday
- Rain showers Sunday
- Another round of colder air (30s) early next week
- Rain/snow mix possible early next as cold looks deeper
- Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December
Here is the 8-day forecast:
