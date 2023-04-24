CLEVELAND (WJW) — A FREEZE WATCH is in effect Monday night through Tuesday morning for counties highlighted below. Temperatures on Monday night will fall below freezing in some areas. Protect sensitive plants and water pipes.

It’ll be cool and cloudy, with pockets of rain along the shoreline east. For the rest of the area, coverage is small and light.

Expect another shot of more organized showers Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures ranging from 5 degrees to 10 degrees BELOW average (63 degrees) will continue all week until Friday. Temperatures will flirt with 60 degrees next weekend.

The driest days this week look to be Wednesday and Thursday. Another unsettled weekend is ahead.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: